Liverpool takes two-goal lead in Champions League quarter-final second leg

Liverpool will take a two-goal lead into the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield but Jurgen Klopp says his side are “not in dreamland” after an important victory over Benfica in Lisbon.

Luis Diaz scored late on to put Klopp’s side in control of the encounter but they could have been out of sight were it not for a number of fine saves from Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. Ibrahima Konate rose highest to head the visitors into the lead from a corner before Sadio Mane added a clinical second to dampen the mood at a lively Estadio da Luz in a dominant first half.

The home fans ramped up the noise again shortly after the interval when Konate’s mistake allowed sought-after striker Darwin Nunez to pull one back for the Portuguese outfit and make it a contest.

But the Premier League side will have a healthy advantage when they welcome Benfica in the second leg next Wednesday after Diaz added a late third with a composed finish after rounding Vlachodimos, who also denied Diogo Jota in the final moments.

“Coming here and winning an away game in the Champions League is tough. Obviously, Benfica fought for their lives,” said Klopp.

“We could have scored in the last minute – the fourth one would be nice but we’re not in dreamland here.

“It’s half-time, we know much more about our opponent, they will go for it again. They won at Ajax, they ground out all the results out in the group stage that they needed, so we are aware of the quality and now we have a nice game in between and then we will be ready again for Benfica.” (Courtesy BBC)