Government insists President will not resign

The Government today insisted that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign.

Minister Johnston Fernando said that the Government will face the current issues.

He said that the President will not resign as he was elected to office.

Meanwhile, the Government also defended the President’s decision to enforce a State of Emergency and later revoke it.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the State of Emergency was declared after attempts were made to attack the President’s Office and other public property.

He said that the Government defends the decision to enforce the State of Emergency.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday revoked the gazette enforcing emergency regulations.

The regulations have been revoked with effect from 5th April. (Colombo Gazette)