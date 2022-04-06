CID grills photojournalist over Mirihana incident

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has questioned a photojournalist of a leading newspaper over the Mirihana incident.

Daily Mirror photographer Waruna Wanniarachchi was questioned for nearly 4 hours by the CID.

He had been asked about the incident where a large group of people attempted to attack the Mirihana residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Police had eventually fired tear gas on the crowd after the mob set fire to some vehicles.

The CID had asked for the videos and photographs he had taken and also for any information he had on the protesters.

Waruna Wanniarachchi was among the journalists injured during the violent protest at Mirihana.

Journalists Nissanka Werapitiya, Sumeda Sanjeewa, Pradeep Wickremesinghe, Awanka Kumara, Chathura Deshan and Nisal Baduge were also injured. (Colombo Gazette)