Anura denies claims he had a deal with protestors

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has denied claims he had a secret deal with some of the protesters near Parliament.

The Government accused Dissanayake of instigating the protesters near Parliament.

Minister Johnston Fernando had told Parliament today that Dissanayake was seen speaking to the protesters yesterday.

The Minister said that Dissanayake had urged the protesters to attack Government MPs.

He also said that the NPP leader had given a ride to one of the protesters in his vehicle.

Dissanayake admitted that he spoke to the protesters but denied claims that he attempted to instigate them. (Colombo Gazette)