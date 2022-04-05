President revokes emergency regulations

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has revoked the gazette enforcing emergency regulations.

The regulations have been revoked with effect from 5th April.

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath issued a fresh gazette notice revoking the emergency regulations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had on 1st April declared a State of public emergency as protests against his administration grew.

A Gazette Extraordinary had been published declaring a public emergency with effect from April 01.

Public emergency was declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community as it is expedient. (Colombo Gazette)