Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit as independent MPs

A group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarians today sat as independent MPs in Parliament.

Former Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa said that Government MPs W.D.J. Seneviratne, Susil Premajayantha, Chandima Weerakkody, Nalin Fernando, Nimal Lanza, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Priyankara Jayaratne and Jayaratne Herath will sit as independent MPs in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) informed Parliament that it will also sit as independent MPs in Parliament.

SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena told Parliament today that his party objected to the State of Emergency.

He also called on Parliament to take steps to bring the current situation in the country under control. (Colombo Gazette)