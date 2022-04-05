Army Chief briefs Defence Attaches on stand military will take

Army Commander and Chief of Defence Staff. General Shavendra Silva briefed Defence Advisers and Attaches of Sri Lanka-based High Commissions and Embassies on the stand the military will take in the current crisis.

He said that the armed forces of Sri Lanka would always comply with the Constitution and the Army is no exception.

The meeting came as mass protests continued across the country demanding that the President and his family members holding posts in the Cabinet resign.

“The Army as a professional outfit is always prepared to provide security and protection to the State as necessary”, General Shavendra Silva was quoted by the Army as saying.

The meeting was held to keep foreign Defence Advisers/Attaches informed on the current situation.

