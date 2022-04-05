Ali Sabry resigns day after being appointed Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned today, a day after he was appointed to the new post.

An interim Cabinet had been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to manage the affairs of key Ministries.

The President had appointed Professor G.L. Peiris as the Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry as the Finance Minister, Johnston Fernando as the Minister of Highways and Dinesh Gunawardena as the Minister of Education.

The entire Cabinet had earlier decided to resign from their portfolios while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to continue in his post.

The decision was taken following a wave of protests staged in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)