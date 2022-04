The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has quit the Government and has decided to be independent in Parliament.

SLFP MP Duminda Dissanayake said that all 14 MPs of the SLFP had left the Government.

The SLFP had informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa earlier that it is prepared to quit the Government.

In a letter to the President, the SLFP said that all 14 of its members in Parliament are prepared to step down and sit as independent members in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)