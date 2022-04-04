Political parties in Parliament invited to accept Ministerial posts

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties in Parliament to accept ministerial posts to resolve the current crisis.

The President’s Media Division said that the President urged all the political parties to work together for the benefit of all citizens and future generations.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has already refused to agree to an interim Government.

He said the main opposition wants a political model that works.

“We want resignations and then we want a political model that works. A new Sri Lanka will begin with stronger institutions and not just a change in leadership. An interim Government is nothing but Internal party politics,” he tweeted.

His comments came after the entire Cabinet resigned last night to help form a caretaker Government. (Colombo Gazette)