Latest ASUS Vivobook Pro and Zenbook laptops launched to give Sri Lanka’s content creators unmatched power and performance

ASUS Sri Lanka, the local arm of the award-winning multinational technology enterprise, announced the unveiling of Vivobook Pro 14X (N7400) and Zenbook 14X OLED (UX5400) laptops in Sri Lanka. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and the need to adhere to the health guidelines in the country, the new laptops were launched through a virtual event that was witnessed by a large online audience.

During the event, some of Sri Lanka’s most influential Content Creators provided the online audience insights on how they give life to their unique craft and consistently deliver captivating content that has helped them amass thousands of followers on multiple social media platforms. The audience were also able to obtain detailed information about the latest award-winning ASUS laptops and their cutting-edge features. Exclusive wallpaper art from popular local Concept Artist Roshan De Selfa was made available. Additionally, the event was made even more memorable through the selection of 3 winners who bagged special giveaways worth LKR 100,000.

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X (N7400) are a pair of high-performance laptops designed for aspiring and lifestyle creators. The 14-inch (N7400) or the 16-inch (N7600), deliver all the performance needed by young creators, with up to Intel® Core™ i7-11370H processors, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1 TB PCIe®SSD, Intel Optane™ Memory options and a 96 Wh high-capacity battery. These creator-focused laptops also feature the unique ASUS DialPad, a virtual rotary controller in the touchpad that allows intuitive fingertip control of parameters in popular Adobe® creative apps. An expanded workspace and accurate color rendering is provided by the 16:10 up to 4K OLED PANTONE® Validated NanoEdge displays, which have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED is a premium 14-inch thin and light laptop with a 16:10 aspect-ratio design that gives it an entirely new look and feel. It features an ultra-bright up to 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge display that delivers exceptionally realistic visuals with deep blacks and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio. Its PANTONE® Validated for industry-standard color accuracy, has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for ultra-vivid colors, and is TÜV-certified for low blue-light levels. The new 16:10 aspect ratio with its 92% screen-to-body ratio gives an expanded visual workspace, reducing the need for scrolling. The powerful up to 11th generation Intel® Core™i7 processor is enhanced with ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) for sustained maximum performance, and the NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 discrete GPU delivers fast graphics performance.

