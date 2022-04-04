Interim Cabinet appointed to manage key Ministries

An interim Cabinet has been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to manage the affairs of key Ministries.

The President has appointed Professor G.L. Peiris as the Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry as the Finance Minister, Johnston Fernando as the Minister of Highways and Dinesh Gunawardena as the Minister of Education.

The entire Cabinet had earlier decided to resign from their portfolios while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to continue in his post.

The decision was taken following a wave of protests staged in Sri Lanka.

The protesters had called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his entire cabinet to step down.

The Government was accused of failing to prevent the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)