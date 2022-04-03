Sri Lanka bans access to social media

The Sri Lankan Government has temporarily banned access to social media as protests against the authorities continued.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) said that access to social media has been banned on a request made by the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, access to WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, has been banned in Sri Lanka.

The ban comes hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of public emergency following a wave of protests against him and his administration.

A curfew has also been imposed till tomorrow (Monday) in order to prevent protests from taking place.

The President has been asked to step down over his failure to prevent the current economic crisis in the country. (Colombo Gazette)