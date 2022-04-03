Public defy curfew and stage protests

By Easwaran Rutnam

The public defied a nationwide curfew and staged protests in several areas today.

Protests staged by the public were reported from small streets, apartment complexes and multiple areas around the country.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also staged a protest in Colombo today against the Government.

A ban has been enforced on gatherings at public places and the seashore with effect from yesterday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that it is necessary to maintain public order in the specified areas.

As a result, he as President by virtue of the powers vested in him under Section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), has directed that no person shall be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore in such areas, from 18.00 hour of April 02nd, 2022 to 06.00 hour of April 04th, 2022, except under the authority of a written permit granted by the Secretary, Ministry of Defence or Secretary, Ministry of Public Security or Inspector-General of Police or any officer authorized by them. (Colombo Gazette)