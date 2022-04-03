PM’s office claims Mahinda has not resigned

By Easwaran Rutnam

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s office claims the Prime Minister has not resigned from his post.

The Prime Minister’s office said that claims the Prime Minister handed over his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, are untrue.

PM’s spokesman Rohan Weliwita said that the Prime Minister has not made any indication of resigning.

There were reports today that the Prime Minister handed over his resignation to the President to make way for a caretaker Government. (Colombo Gazette)