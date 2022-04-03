Over 600 arrested for violating curfew in Western Province

Over 600 people have been arrested for violating the curfew in the Western Province.

The Police said that 664 individuals were arrested in the Western Province between 10.00 p.m. last night and 6.00 a.m. today.

An islandwide curfew was declared ahead of an ‘Arab Spring” style protest scheduled to be staged today (Sunday).

The curfew was enforced from 6pm last evening (Saturday) to 6am tomorrow Monday.

A major protest was scheduled to take place today (Sunday) against the Government.

Some had claimed the protest will be similar to the Arab Spring protests in the Arab world.

The Arab Spring was a series of anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions that spread across much of the Arab world in the early 2010s. It began in response to corruption and economic stagnation and was first started in Tunisia.

From Tunisia, the protests then spread to Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, and Bahrain, where either the ruler was deposed or major uprisings and social violence occurred including riots, civil wars, or insurgencies.

Sustained street demonstrations took place in Morocco, Iraq, Algeria, Iranian Khuzestan,[citation needed] Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Sudan. Minor protests took place in Djibouti, Mauritania, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and the Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara. (Colombo Gazette)