Namal Rajapaksa resigns from his ministerial posts

Minister Namal Rajapaksa has resigned from his ministerial posts.

According to reports Rajapaksa resigned from his post of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and State Minister post of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development.

His resignation comes as pressure grows on the Rajapaksa family to step down.

There were reports earlier today that Namal Rajapaksa’s family had fled overseas.

Earlier today Namal Rajapaksa objected to the decision to temporarily ban social media saying it was useless because of VPN.

The son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that he will never condone the blocking of social media.

“I will never condone the blocking of social media. The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision,” the Minister said.

The Sri Lankan Government temporarily banned access to social media as protests against the authorities continued. (Colombo Gazette)