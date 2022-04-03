ICTA Chairman resigns saying he will stand by his principles

The Chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) Oshada Senanayake has tendered his resignation.

Senanayake tweeted saying that he vehemently stands by hus principles and ethos he believes in.

“Dear all after almost 2.5 years of contributing for the digital journey of the country by taking a break from my private sector career which I firmly believe was the best way for the country’s economic revival, I have tendered my resignation formally last week from ICTA as well following my stepping down of TRC last Dec which could come in to effect from end of the month. Thank you for all the support for my work during stint which hopefully will go a step towards enabling the next generation. I’m sorry I could not do more but circumstances are such and as I always said i would vehemently stand by my principles and ethos I believe in,” he said.

Senanayake assumed duties as ICTA Chairman in August 2021.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman ICTA, he served as the Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)