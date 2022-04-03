Guantanamo inmate sent to Algeria after almost 20 years

“The United States appreciates the willingness of Algeria, and other partners to support ongoing US efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantanamo Bay facility,” the statement said.

Algeria has not publicly commented on the issue.

With the latest release, 37 detainees remain – including 18 eligible for transfer – at Guantanamo Bay, which is part of a US naval base complex in south-eastern Cuba.