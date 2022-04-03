Entire Cabinet steps down but Mahinda to remain

By Easwaran Rutnam

The entire Cabinet has decided to resign from their portfolios while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to continue in his post.

The decision was taken following a special meeting held today.

The decision was taken following a wave of protests staged in Sri Lanka today.

The protesters had called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his entire cabinet to step down.

The Government was accused of failing to prevent the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)

