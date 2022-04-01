State of public emergency declared

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a State of public emergency as protests against his administration grows.

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published declaring a public emergency with effect from today (April 01).

The communiqué was issued by presidential secretary Gamini Senarath, under the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Public emergency is declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community as it is expedient, the gazette read.

The President declared public emergency by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act, No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No.28 of 1988. (Colombo Gazette)