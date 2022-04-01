Curfew extended to Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya

A Police curfew has been extended to the Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police divisions.

The curfew was initially declared in parts of Colombo and Nugegoda.

The curfew was declared after violence broke out near the private residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Mirihana.

The Police said that a curfew has been declared in the Nugegoda Police Division as well as the Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central areas and Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police divisions.

Earlier, a bus was set on fire as large crowds gathered in Mirihana following a clash between protesters and the Police.

The bus had reportedly been placed to block access to the private residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Protesters had set fire to the bus increasing tensions in the area.

What began as a large silent protest, later turned violent as the people attempted to advance near the President’s house.

The protesters made several attempts to push the barricades placed by the Police down.

Eventually one line of barricades was pushed down and the Police fired water cannons and tear gas.

Angry protesters pelted stones at the truck which fires water.

A tense situation continued in the area for several hours.

The protest was staged against the current situation in the country with power cuts, and a shortage of gas and fuel continuing. (Colombo Gazette)