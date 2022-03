Police fire tear gas at protesters near President’s house

The Police fired tear gas after a protest staged near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence in Mirihana turned violent late this evening.

What began as a large silent protest, later turned violent as the people attempted to advance near the President’s house.

The protesters made several attempts to push the barricades placed by the Police down.

Eventually one line of barricades was pushed down and the Police fired water cannons and tear gas.

Angry protesters pelted stones at the truck which fires water.

A tense situation continued in the area for several hours.

The protest was staged against the current situation in the country with power cuts, and a shortage of gas and fuel. (Colombo Gazette)