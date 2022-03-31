Motorists toot their hons in protest against Government

By Easwaran Rutnam

Motorists tooted their horns in protest against the Government at multiple locations in Colombo last night.

Silent demonstrations were staged in Colombo and other parts of the country yesterday against the situation in the country.

Motorists passing some of the silent demonstrations last night tooted their horns in support of the demonstrations and against the Government.

A campaign was also carried out last night where motorists were urged to toot their horns at 9pm to show their protest against the Government.

Pubic anger has been growing over the state of affairs in the country owing to a shortage of fuel, gas and other essential supplies.

The public have also been further inconvenienced over lengthy power cuts enforced around the country.

The power cuts have been enforced owing to lack of rain and shortage of fuel to generate electricity. (Colombo Gazette)