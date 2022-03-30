One out of three pregnancies in Sri Lanka estimated to be unintended

One out of three pregnancies in Sri Lanka are estimated to be unintended pregnancies.

Nearly half of all pregnancies, totalling 121 million each year throughout the world, are unintended.

In Sri Lanka, about 360,000 women become pregnant every year. One out of three of these pregnancies are estimated to be unintended pregnancies.

The unmet need for family planning is also at 7.3% (Demographic and Health Survey, 2016), a figure that may have been further augmented due to the pandemic. Public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic have given rise to an increase in unintended pregnancies, as access to sexual and reproductive health services are disrupted.

As such, this year’s UNFPA flagship State of the World Population Report titled “Seeing the Unseen: The case for action in the neglected crisis of unintended pregnancy,” focuses on this issue.

In line with the global launch of the Report, UNFPA Representative to Sri Lanka, Kunle Adeniyi officially presented the groundbreaking report to the Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

The report shows how easily the most fundamental rights of women and girls are pushed to the backburner in times of crises. It calls on decision-makers and health systems to prioritize the prevention of unintended pregnancies by improving the accessibility, acceptability and quality of sexual and reproductive health care services and information.

As the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA says it will continue working with the Government of Sri Lanka in enhancing these services which will empower women and girls to make informed decisions about their bodies and lives. (Colombo Gazette)