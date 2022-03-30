NIA files chargesheet against six accused in LTTE funding case

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terror funding case.

In an attempt to regroup and revive the operations in India and Sri Lanka, the LTTE was accused of committing forgery, cheating and using forged documents to divert funds lodged in dormant bank accounts to fund terror activities.

The investigation revealed that the accused – Letchumanan Mary Franciska, T. Kenniston Fernando and K. Baskaran conspired with foreign entities to siphon off funds from inactive bank accounts using Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently, claimed NIA. “They were abetted by Johnson Samuvel, Dharmendran and Mohan in forging Indian identity documents.”NIA official said, according to ANI.

The main accused in the case, 50- year old Mary Franciska, was arrested from the Chennai airport in 2021 for holding a fake passport. The case was registered by the ‘Q’ branch of CID Chennai and subsequently transferred to NIA on January 18, 2022. At the time of the case transfer to NIA, as per the FIR filed, the case pertains to creating several Indian passports by submitting forged documents, which were also used to withdraw money from the Fort branch of Indian Overseas Bank and utilised for terror activities.

The names in the chargesheet include, Letchumanan Mary Franciska, Kenniston Fernando, Baskaran, Johnson Samuvel, G. Dharmendran, and E Mohan. (Courtesy Republic World)