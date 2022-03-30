Jammu and Kashmir: Awareness programme for women farmers held

Kupwara: As part of the Kisan First Project being run by the Indian Society of Agribusiness Professional and Sponsored by HDFC bank, an awareness programme was conducted at the Sogam village in Kupwara on Tuesday.

As per the statement, the programme is aimed at reforming the rural agricultural environment of regional produce of J&K, the programme focussed on creating awareness, especially for women farmers in this event.

The effort was directed at mobilising these farmers into the FPO named Athvas Horti fed Producer Company Limited, headed by CEO Misba Tahir. -(IndiaBlooms)