‘Experience Life Together This Avurudu’ with Nations Trust Bank American Express

Nations Trust Bank American Express is ushering in Avurudu this year with many benefits and privileges for Cardmembers, under the theme ‘Experience Life Together This Avurudu’. As Sri Lankans prepare to celebrate Avurudu, by meeting with family members close and far, exchanging gifts, going on holidays and celebrating joy of the festivities, Nations Trust Bank American Express is committed to strengthen bonds and relationships between loved ones.

Cardmembers can indulge in abundant Avurudu festivities with a range of gifts and offers for clothing & retail, dining, hotels, entertainment, homecare & electronics and even groceries. The Nations Trust Bank American Express’ Avurudu campaign will run throughout the festive season till 30thApril, 2022.

Niluka Gunatilake, Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank spoke about the significance of the Season. “Avurudu time holds a special place in all Sri Lankans’ hearts, signifying togetherness and family time. Nations Trust Bank’s American Express Cards are delighted to be able to help Cardmembers ‘Experience Life Together This Avurudu’ with a range of offers and membership benefits that will maximise their joy this festive season with their loved ones. We invite Cardmembers to enjoy the benefit of amazing offers at our partner merchants and to have a memorable April.” He said.

The ‘Experience Life Together This Avurudu’ campaign has something for everyone – whether it is the best clothing and fashion items at amazing prices, a hearty outing with family and friends, or even to shop for groceries to host a feast at home.

For more information on Nations Trust American Express Cards and the facilities and benefits cardmembers receive, please visit www.americanexpress.lk. While you enjoy your seasonal shopping, dining and lodging, we strongly advise you to do so safely and adhere to all health and safety guidelines issued by the Government and the partnering service provider.

About Nations Trust Bank

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across consumer, commercial and corporate segments, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, 365-day banking and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities. Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.