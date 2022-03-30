Dental One’s oral and dental hygiene advice on World Oral Health Day

Dental One, one of Sri Lanka’s leading oral health providers, is using the globally-celebrated event World Oral Health Day (WOHD) to highlight the importance of proper oral and dental hygiene. WOHD is celebrated every year across the globe and this year’s theme is “Be Proud of your Mouth”.

Good oral and dental hygiene can help prevent bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease while keeping your teeth intact as you get older. An unhealthy mouth can negatively affect every aspect of an individual’s life including emotional, social, mental, and overall physical well-being. Around 3.5 billion people globally are affected by various forms of oral disease with tooth decay in permanent teeth being the most prevalent disease while 1 in 10 people suffer from gum diseases.

Establishing good oral hygiene and dietary habits are essential to achieving and maintaining, overall physical and emotional well-being throughout life. You can practice good oral and dental hygiene by following a few simple steps on a daily basis. Brush at least twice a day for at least two minutes and if possible, brush after every meal. Floss daily to remove plaque from places your toothbrush can’t reach. Use a mouthwash to remove particles left behind after brushing and flossing. Eat a healthy diet that provides the nutrients necessary, such as Vitamin A and C, to prevent gum disease. Avoid cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, which are known to contribute to gum disease and oral cancer. Minimise consuming sweets and sugary drinks as much as possible. Use a good toothpaste with fluoride and replace your toothbrush every few months when the bristles are splayed or worn out.

In addition to your daily habits at home, an important aspect of oral and dental hygiene is regular dental visits. These visits can also tell dentists a lot about your overall health, including whether or not you may be at risk of chronic disease. Visit your dentist regularly for cleanings and exams as it is one of the most effective ways to detect the early signs of gum disease.

Dental One was created to provide Sri Lankans with a specialised dental treatment centre that uses world-class dentistry techniques coupled with state-of-the-art facilities to provide painless dental treatments. It offers the most comprehensive oral health solutions on par with international standards, all under one roof. All Dental One branches provide comprehensive range of oral health services to patients and include General Dentistry, Paediatric Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics, Smile Enhancements and Sports Injury Protection.