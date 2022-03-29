Wimal hints at forming new opposition group

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Minister and Government MP Wimal Weerawansa has hinted at moves to form a new opposition group and sit in the opposition benches in Parliament.

Speaking during a live television program last night, Weerawansa said that he and former Minister Udaya Gammanpila are currently sitting as independent MPs in Parliament.

Asked if he is now a member of the opposition, Weerawansa responded saying “not yet”.

He said that there are several political parties in the opposition, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, JVP and Tamil National Alliance.

Weerawansa said that there is a move no form a new group in the opposition and several are expected to join it.

The former Minister said that their intention is to ensure the Government loses its majority in Parliament.

He said that if the Government loses its majority then there will be pressure on Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to step down.

Weerawansa said that what is required today is not for the President to step down but for the Finance Minister to be removed.