The Supreme Court has suspended a Cabinet decision to provide a house in Colombo 07 to former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Cabinet had approved a proposal to provide a house to the former President at Paget Road in Colombo 7.

The Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) had filed the fundamental rights application challenging the move.

In the petition the CPA had alleged that the manner in which the Cabinet had granted the house to the former President was unconstitutional. (Colombo Gazette)