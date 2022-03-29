Sri Lanka and India sign Jaffna power deal initially awarded to China

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on implementing hybrid power projects in Jaffna, which was initially awarded to China.

The project was initially awarded to MS/Sinosar–Etechwin Joint Venture in China but was reconsidered following objections raised by India.

Visiting External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S.Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Prof. G.L Peiris witnessed the signing of the MOU on implementation a hybrid power projects in three Islands off Jaffna.

India and Sri Lanka also signed an MOU on the implementation of a Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) programme with India’s grant assistance. MOU for providing Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, MOU on cooperation in development of Fisheries Harbours in Sri Lanka, MOU for the establishment of Modern Computer Labs and smart boards with customized curriculum software in 200 schools in Galle District and an MOU between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute.

During the ongoing visit, Dr. S. Jaishankar assured India’s continued support in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery process.

The EAM reiterated that India’s partnership with Sri Lanka was rooted in the ‘Neighbourhood First’ approach and S.A.G.A.R (Security And Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and that India has stood by Sri Lanka in the hour of its need. (Colombo Gazette)