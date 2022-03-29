Public to be urged to obtain COVID 19 booster vaccine

The public will continue to be urged to obtain the COVID 19 booster vaccine despite concerns being raised by some groups.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Health that his Ministry will continue to educate and motivate the public to obtain the COVID 19 booster vaccine.

He said that the Ministry of Health has been conducting public awareness campaigns for the booster vaccine.

The Minister also said that there was a delay in completing the vaccination process due to some organized groups carrying out a campaign against the booster.

He said the vaccination process can be successful if all media channels, the public sector and political authorities work together in this regard.

It was also noted at the meeting that there is a huge shortage of nursing staff at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

(Colombo Gazette)