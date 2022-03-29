No diesel for next two days owing to unloading delay

There will not be diesel for the next two days owing to a delay in unloading stocks from a ship.
As a result the public have been urged not to queue at fuel stations for diesel tomorrow (Wednesday) and the day after tomorrow (Thursday).
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said that the unloading of 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel from a ship has been delayed.
The delay in the unloading will result in stocks not being distributed to fuel stations.
However, the CPC said that sufficient stocks of petrol will be distributed to fuel stations. (Colombo Gazette)
“ President’s house, Parliament & MPs housing scheme among 191 areas excempted from power cuts” Azzam Ameen.
The 6.9 million that voted to protect these criminals are probably regretting their decision and are ready to send them to the electric chair or see them hung on the Galle face green…
What a beautiful country that protects its criminals and let’s them live in luxury while throwing out all cases filled against them and pardoning those who got prosecuted!
They have no problem destroying the country, lives of our citizens, the future of our children and all this to plunder the country some more and protect themselves from accountability and prosecutions…