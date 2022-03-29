No diesel for next two days owing to unloading delay

There will not be diesel for the next two days owing to a delay in unloading stocks from a ship.

As a result the public have been urged not to queue at fuel stations for diesel tomorrow (Wednesday) and the day after tomorrow (Thursday).

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said that the unloading of 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel from a ship has been delayed.

The delay in the unloading will result in stocks not being distributed to fuel stations.

However, the CPC said that sufficient stocks of petrol will be distributed to fuel stations. (Colombo Gazette)