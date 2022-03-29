Massive 10-hour power cut tomorrow

A massive 10-hour power cut is to be enforced tomorrow with some areas set to experience it continuously from 2pm to 12am.

The 10-hour power cut was requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board and approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

“CEB request to increase the power cut duration to 10hours due to unavailability of fuel for 750MW of thermal capacity, approved by PUCSL for tomorrow (30th March),” the PUCSL said.

The PUCSL had last week said that a 10-hour power cut is unlikely this week.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had said that the CEB is expected to receive fuel to meet its requirements.

He said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) had assured the supply of adequate fuel stocks to the CEB for power generation.

As a result, the PUCSL said that a 10-hour power cut is unlikely. (Colombo Gazette)