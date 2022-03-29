Kashmiriyat: A seminar hosted by JK People’s Justice Front

Srinagar: Ulems and other scholars threw detailed light on the significance of Navrooz and other religious/cultural festivals.

Speakers acquainted the participants with Kashmir and Kashmiryat.

Chairman of the JKPJF Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi in his address said that Novrooz is an important festival for Shia sect as Mahashivratri is for Kashmiri Pandits and Basant Panchami is for Sikh community.

“Kashmir is the only place in the world where Novrioz and Mahashivratri were observed, cutting across the lines of religion & sects, since times immemorial,” he said,

He further added that it is very unfortunate that since the mid-eighties a particular school of thought was promoted in the valley. Strenuous efforts are made to malign this religious harmony.

Chairman Rizvi also said that this beautiful garden named as Kashmir, adorned and embellished by the people of different sects & communities has been vitiated.

Agha said that these festivals which were a source of joy and jubilation have been turned into gloomy affairs.

He said that Kashmiri Pandits who were well versed and embedded into the fabric of Kashmuriyat, were butchered by the proponents of this new ideology, exported by our neighbhour into Kashmir Valley and rest had to migrate; leaving behind their properties and livelihood. So was the loss of kashmiriyat.

Moulvi Ghulam Hassan while speaking on the occasion said that the OIC conference is scheduled to be held shortly in Pakistan, in which Kashmir & Palestine issues will be discussed.

But, they never discuss the issue of minority Shia and Ahmadi communities living in Pakistan who are being slaughtered in hundreds every year.

OIC does not ever discuss the matter of atrocities committed upon the Islamic minorities, in Islamic nation of Pakistan.

Hassan said that recently more than sixty Shias were martyred in a mosque at Peshawar, during Friday prayers.

There cannot be a bigger sin than this where people are killed when they are performing religious prayers; and the killers are also the followers of Islam. One can imagine how they would have treated the non followers in Kashmir valley.

He also highlighted that since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, with the help of Pakistan, execution of the Shia community has escalated.

He stressed that OIC shall castigate Afghanistan and Pakistan for this in humanity committed.

Moulvi Hassan Saheb pointed out that more than twenty five crore muslims reside in India but they can not put forward their opinion in front of the OIC Committee.

Ajaz Mustfa in his address said that the front is duty bound to revive old culture in Kashmir and safeguard its age old tradition of brotherhood and religious harmony to revive peace and tranquility in the region. Revive the kashmiriyat. -(DailySikh)