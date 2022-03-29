Jaishankar steps in to resolve crisis at Peradeniya Hospital

By Easwaran Rutnam

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today stepped in to resolve a crisis at the Peradeniya Hospital.

Scheduled surgeries at the Peradeniya Hospital were suspended earlier due to a shortage of medicines.

The hospital had said that only emergency surgeries were taking place.

“Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help,” Jaishankar had tweeted on seeing the news.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo later said that it contacted officials at the Peradeniya University and requested to know their requirements for medicines to continue regular and scheduled surgeries.

The hospital later announced that it had resumed surgeries after receiving an assurance that its urgent requirements will be met.

Just yesterday Jaishankar visited a Lanka IOC petrol shed in Colombo to asses the fuel situation.

He visited the fuel station at a time when large queues were seen at fuel stations in and around Colombo.

Jaishankar tweeted saying he visited the Lanka IOC fuel station in downtown Colombo.

He said that Lanka IOC Managing Director, Manoj Gupta, briefed him on the fuel supply situation. (Colombo Gazette)