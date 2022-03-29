Cabinet approves proposal to present IMF report to Parliament

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to present the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on Sri Lanka to Parliament.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had made the proposal to the Cabinet at its weekly meeting yesterday (Monday).

The Government said today that the Cabinet had approved the proposal to submit the IMF report on Sri Lanka issued for the year 2021 under Article 4 of the IMF Agreement, to Parliament.

The Government had, earlier this week, agreed to debate the report in Parliament.

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested an immediate debate on the IMF report in Parliament.

He had stated that it is of utmost importance that the Government presents their plan in regards to the report and that Parliament discuses the report as the Government has chosen to engage the IMF for financial assistance.

Minister Johnston Fernando had said later that the Government had agreed to the request and will debate the report during the first Parliament sitting week in April. (Colombo Gazette)