Seven hour power cuts approved

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved 7-hour power cuts for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has requested 7-hour power cuts due to the unavailability of fuel for the generation of 300MW of thermal capacity.

As a result, the PUCSL approved the 7-hour power cuts.

The PUCSL had last week said that a 10-hour power cut is unlikely this week.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had said that the CEB is expected to receive fuel to meet its requirements.

He said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) hasdassured the supply of adequate fuel stocks to the CEB for power generation.

As a result, the PUCSL said that a 10-hour power cut is unlikely. (Colombo Gazette)