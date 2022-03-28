Public protest in Nuwara Eliya and Ja-Ela demanding fuel

Protests were staged by the public in Nuwara Eliya and Ja-Ela today demanding fuel.

The public obstructed traffic during the protest as they demanded fuel.

A tense situation was reported at a fuel station in Nuwara Eliya when motorists and the general public staged a protest today demanding fuel.

The motorists and the general public had gathered outside the fuel station to purchase petrol, diesel and kerosene.

However, the fuel station did not have sufficient stocks, resulting in a protest being staged by the public.

Meanwhile, in Ja-Ela the public protested along the Negombo-Colombo main road, obstructing traffic.

The protesters demanded fuel for their vehicles and kerosene for their homes. (Colombo Gazette)