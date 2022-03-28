MRP on several medical items revised

The Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on several medical items has been revised through an Extraordinary Gazette.

The gazette issued by the Ministry of Health states that the maximum retail price on intraocular lenses, stents, blood glucose monitoring systems and pulse oximeters, has been revised.

“The Medical Devices Pricing Regulations, No. 01 of 2017 published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2006/45 of February 17, 2017, as amended by regulations published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2114/54 of March 15, 2019 and regulations published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2241/43 of August 19, 2021 are hereby further amended,” the gazette states. (Colombo Gazette)

Click here for full gazette