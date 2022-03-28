Launch of Galaxy S22: Samsung Student Ambassadors and Members applaud innovation

Samsung, Sri Lanka’s No. 1 Smartphone Brand, recently unveiled their latest premium flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S22. The event, which included Samsung’s Student Ambassadors and Members, took off on a high note and received phenomenal feedback in response.

Samsung Student Ambassadors are the young representatives of the brand, hailing from many reputed universities across the country. The Samsung Student Ambassador Programme came to life as a platform for young and talented university undergraduates in Sri Lanka to enhance their knowledge and skills. Among them, great innovators were selected and stood a chance to go through amazing training programmes and gained exposure to many tech experts and industry leaders. In addition to these young ambassadors, expert level members who provide advice to Samsung Galaxy users in order to help solve their product related issues and share the Samsung Galaxy experience were also present at the event.

The event took off on a positive note as these Student Ambassadors, with the aid of the Samsung Members, were able to experience firsthand the amazing features of the Galaxy S22 series. There were several booths erected to experience the most premium features of the series, including the ‘nightography’ feature, 5G compatibility and gaming. Further, the students also had an opportunity to meet the Managing Director of Samsung, Mr. Kevin SungSu YOU, in addition to Samsung personnel, influencers and Yohani de Silva, Samsung’s brand ambassador. They also had an insight into the 5G technologies in Sri Lanka.

“We’re excited to introduce these cutting-edge next-generation products to the next generation of consumers,” said Mr. Kevin SungSu YOU, Managing Director, Samsung Sri Lanka. “It has been a great opportunity for Samsung Student Ambassadors and Members to experience firsthand the excellence of the Samsung Galaxy S22. Our Ambassadors and Members have been an immense support to us throughout this journey and we are honored to have them at our launch as well.”

These are what Samsung’s Student Ambassadors had to say about the event:

Naveen Fernando – Saegis Campus

It was an amazing event to be a part of. Also it was great to meet the Samsung Staff, Celebrities, Student Ambassadors, and Expert level members. I used to watch launch events online for a long time. Back then, I wished that I would be able to participate for a physical launch event one day. Samsung made that wish come true. I also gained a lot of knowledge from the amazing speeches about 5G and technology.

Punesha Weerasinghe – University of Colombo

The Samsung Galaxy S22 event was an awesome experience for me as I got the chance to meet other Samsung Student ambassadors and learn about the newest 5G technology. The event was very colorful and enjoyable with the main ambassador Ms. Yohani’s performance.

Dinuka Piyadigama – Informatics Institute of Technology

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event was the best tech event that I had ever gotten invited to. I had a really good time, got to meet lots of people who were equally enthusiastic about tech. Having the devices to get hands-on experience was really fun & exciting.

Zeron Anas – General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University

We had an amazing experience with the Samsung Student Ambassadors initiative while learning so many things to broaden our knowledge on 5G technology, S pens, enhanced productivity features, pro-grade cameras, massive storage, faster charging technology and artificial intelligence used in Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Fathima Litha – KAATSU International University Sri Lanka

Samsung S22 launch was our first physical gathering as Samsung Student ambassadors and my first ever official Samsung event. So really enjoyed every bit of it from meeting the MD of Samsung, Mr. Kevin and the executive Committee, interacting with our fellow student ambassadors and expert level Samsung members, to being entertained by the performance of Yohani, the brand ambassador, experiencing the awesome photo booths.

Azarudeen Mohamed – The Open University of Sri Lanka

I was able to learn about the new things of next generation mobile tech 5G. And got a chance to meet the other Student Ambassadors which I anticipated for a long period of time.

Shajani Perera – National School of Business Management

It was an absolute honor to be a part of such a perfect evening with the most amazing people. The whole event was very well organized and there was never a dull moment. I didn’t feel like I was meeting everyone for the very first time, instead I felt like I was at a family gathering, which is what I loved the most about the entire event.

Sayuru Katipearachchi – Ocean University Sri Lanka

It was an amazing event. This was my first experience attending a product launch, and loved experiencing Galaxy S22’s Nightography feature. I am very proud to be a partner of this event. It was a dream come true.

Gishan Rivindu – Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology

It was a super cool moment and really enjoyed the time with all of Samsung Student Ambassadors, Experts and Samsung Team for the first time physically. Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra are the best devices that I have seen so far. Also I’m glad to have the opportunity to experience by using it and I really love the nightography experience that we had. Also looking forward to take participation on more product launch events in the future.

Nimasha Sankalani – University of Colombo

From the beginning to the end I felt much honored being a part of the launching event of Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It was well planned and the organizing committee did a superb job.

Uditha Gamage – University of Moratuwa

The program included various events aimed at delivering insights into the features of the product line-up. I especially enjoyed the Nightography feature experience that was available in the product booths. Another highlight of the event was the delightful musical performance by the Samsung brand ambassador Yohani.

Vinura Osada Gallage – University of Moratuwa

Thank you Samsung Sri Lanka Team for inviting us to experience the Galaxy S22 Unpacked Event. It was better, cooler and awesome in every way than watching live on a screen.

Here’s what Samsung Members had to say about the event:

Sadesh Abeysinghe – Expert Level 5

I think the S22 series launch was well executed. It was my second time attending a physical unpackeING event in Sri Lanka, and like their phone quality, Samsung’s organizing team delivered something fantastic.

Janith Chandima Fernando – Expert Level 5

Having the devices to get hands-on experience was really fun and was exciting for the first time in Sri Lanka. And I was able to take pics under low light and they were amazing. The features and specifications of the phone was quite amazing, including the camera which was awesome.

Sakila Pamudith – Expert Level 2

In particular, it was a great opportunity to meet Mr. Kevin Sungsu YOU and other Samsung executive officers and also thank you so much for joining us on all the special occasions.