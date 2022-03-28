Jaishankar visits Colombo petrol shed to asses situation

By Easwaran Rutnam

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visited a Lanka IOC petrol shed in Colombo today to asses the fuel situation.

He visited the fuel station at a time when large queues were seen at fuel stations in and around Colombo.

Jaishankar tweeted saying he visited the Lanka IOC fuel station in downtown Colombo.

He said that Lanka IOC Managing Director, Manoj Gupta, briefed him on the fuel supply situation.

The visiting Indian External Affairs Minister said that a line of credit of US$ 500 million from India is helping the Sri Lankan public in their everyday life.

Sri Lanka is currently facing a serious fuel crisis owing to a shortage of US dollars to purchase fuel.

India has offered fuel to Sri Lanka under a line of credit. (Colombo Gazette)