India welcomes Government-TNA talks

India today welcomed the talks held between the Sri Lanka Government and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar met a delegation from the Tamil National Alliance led by R. Sampanthan during his visit to Sri Lanka.

The TNA delegation briefed the EAM of the latest developments, focusing on the 25 March meeting between the Government and the TNA. They conveyed that the issues of release of political prisoners, land utilization, missing persons, 13th Amendment implementation and diaspora investment were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan Government’s engagement with the TNA also came up during EAM’s call on President Gotabaya Rajpaksa. The EAM received a more detailed understanding on this subject from Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris later in the evening.

On his part, EAM welcomed in all these interactions the positive developments regarding the issues on the Government-TNA agenda. He emphasized that the Government of India was consistently supportive of the realization of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity within the framework of a united Sri Lanka.

The contribution of India’s development partnership to economic recovery in the North and East was also recognized in all the meetings. EAM expressed particular satisfaction at the virtual inauguration of the Jaffna Cultural Centre that he did along with the Prime Minister.

The EAM separately met Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda. They discussed issues pertaining to fishermen and exchanged views on devolution. (Colombo Gazette)