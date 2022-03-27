Ratmalana airport resumes international flights after five decades

The Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana today resumed scheduled international, regional flight operations after five decades with the arrival of a flight from the Maldives.

In parallel to the commencement of flight operations, the new taxiway and overlaid apron was also declared open at the Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana (CIAR) to facilitate smooth flight operations.

Maldivian national airlines commenced international regional flight operations between its main hub at the Velana International Airport and Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana today.

The inaugural flight from Velana International Airport to Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana, DHB 300, 50 seater aircraft was welcomed by a celebratory water cannon salute followed by a ceremony to welcome the dignitaries and the guests.

The VIP’s present to greet the flight included Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sports, Tharaka Balasuriya, State Minister of Regional Co-operation, Omar Abdul Razzak Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to Sri Lanka, D. V. Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman AASL, Board of Directors and senior officials of the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL).

AASL implemented an aggressive strategy to utilize its resources effectively to contribute to the development of the aviation industry in Sri Lanka. As a result of pursuing the opportunities AASL was able to re-commence regional flight operations to the Maldives, connecting Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana after a period of 50 years.

Initially, the airline will operate scheduled flights, (Dash-8 aircraft with 50 seats) between Sri Lanka and the Maldives (Colombo) three times a week and the frequency will be increased up to five from May 2022 onwards. (Colombo Gazette)