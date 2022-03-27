Link Natural goes online powered by appiGo

appiGo, the expert e-commerce website solutions company a subsidiary of the tech behemoth hSenid, has facilitated Link Natural Products (Pvt.) Ltd to establish their online presence with an e-commerce website powered by appiGo. Established in 1982, Link Natural Products is a research-based company, driven by the corporate philosophy of fusing the wisdom of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine with modern science and technology.All its products are processed in accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, GMP and HACCP certification. With their new e-commerce website powered by appiGo, all brands will be made available for consumers to order, pay online and get delivered to any location island wide.

appiGo Sri Lanka provides fully functional e-commerce web solutions in a simple, smart, intuitive interface that enables and empowers businesses to have their own website, allowing their customers a simple and convenient way to make purchases. appiGo’s web solutions comes with an inbuilt Internet Payment Gateway (IPG), free hosting, dedicated call centre and extended customer support with guidance at a price that promises value for money.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest appiGo client, Dumindu Tennakoon – GM appiGo stated, “We are excited to onboard Link Natural Products, a unique company in the forefront of manufacturing and marketing, efficacious and quality herbal healthcare products including world renowned Samahan. We are confident that their world-class products will reach even more consumers through their new e-commerce website powered by appiGo.. Within a relatively short period of time appiGo has successfully onboarded a large number of small to medium-sized businesses with it’s state-of the-art e-commerce web solution.”

In today’s pandemic-hit world, having a reliable e-commerce website has become essential for businesses to thrive. appiGo was conceptualized with the idea of providing Sri Lankan merchants with their own e-commerce website, allowing them to own and shape their future in the digital realm without having to rely on 3rd party service providers or aggregators to sell online, have an online presence or reach online buyers. Now any brick-and-mortar store can have appiGo’s services to provide an Offline-2-Online (O2O) experience to their customers.