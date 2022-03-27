Indian External Affairs Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka today.

He was invited to visit Sri Lanka by Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L.Peiris.

The visit to Sri Lanka follows the visits to India by Minister of Finance of Sri Lanka, Basil Rajapaksa in December 2021 and earlier this month and that of Minister Peiris in February 2022.

The bilateral meetings and interactions which Jaishankar will have in Sri Lanka highlight the priority that the Sri Lanka occupies for India, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

​While in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar will also participate in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on 29 March 2022 in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)