Government agrees to debate IMF report

The Government has agreed to debate the report on Sri Lanka by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested an immediate debate on the IMF report in Parliament.

He had stated that it is of utmost importance that the Government presents their plan in regards to the report and that Parliament discuses the report as the Government has chosen to engage the IMF for financial assistance.

Minister Johnston Fernando said that the Government has agreed to the request and will debate the report during the first Parliament sitting week in April. (Colombo Gazette)