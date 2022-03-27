England beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals

England reached the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup with an efficient defeat of Bangladesh in Wellington.

The 100-run success at the Basin Reserve continued a strong resurgence from the defending champions, who have won four successive matches after beginning the tournament with three straight losses.

On a tired surface, England started with circumspection against a hard-working Bangladesh attack, at one stage finding themselves 96-4.

They were lifted to 234-6 by Sophia Dunkley, who made 67 with support from Amy Jones and Katherine Brunt.

Bangladesh, playing the final match of their first World Cup, never showed any serious intent in the chase.

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took three wickets each as Bangladesh were dismissed for 134.

England will finish third or fourth in the group, depending on the result of Sunday’s late game between India and South Africa.

India need to win in order to reach the last four and can only finish above England on net run-rate.

If England remain in third place, they will take on South Africa in the last four. If they slip behind India, a meeting with Australia awaits.

Two weeks ago, when England suffered a demoralising defeat by South Africa, the idea of having their fate in their own hands going into the meeting with Bangladesh was a best-case scenario.

Once victories over India, New Zealand and Pakistan were completed, it never seemed likely that Bangladesh would pose a great threat, even if they did give a fright to Australia on this ground two days ago.

Indeed, in their first one-day international meeting with Bangladesh, England had complete control for the majority of the contest and head to the semi-finals with the momentum of four successive victories.

England might have thought about pressing for a margin of victory that would keep them out of reach of India, therefore avoiding Australia in the semi-finals.

A full-throttle approach with the bat was made difficult by the worn pitch, and England needed to take care in the early stages before late impetus from Dunkley, Brunt and Ecclestone.

The target of 235 was more runs than Bangladesh had ever made in a one-day international, so the result was not in doubt at the interval, and England were ruthless in the second half. (Courtesy BBC)