Busy Bean at Racecourse: An inviting space for everyone

Whether it’s tucking into a stack of pancakes on a lazy weekend, grabbing a quick treat to go, or kick-starting your mornings with terrific coffee, there’s nothing quite like a cafe to get the job done. Coffee shops have become a local cultural hub – places where locals and tourists alike can get together casually, recharge, study, read a book, or simply enjoy a comfortable space.

Housed in the heart of Colombo at the iconic Colombo Racecourse promenade, Busy Bean is a part of the LSR Group of companies and is their first café. With friendly staff, seating designed for comfort while being aesthetically on point, affordable prices, and chic décor. Busy Bean has created a fun, welcoming atmosphere that appeals to every demographic. It is the only café located on the Colombo Racecourse premises.

The two-storey cafe exudes a warm and secluded ambience. The seating space is cosy, comfortable, and flexible enough to accommodate both small and large groups. They aim to offer an all-day experience for guests to socialise alongside breakfast, lunch, and dessert items that include classic sandwiches, crepes, burgers, a variety of coffees, and more.

Busy Bean Founder Janith Weerasinghe stated: “With Busy Bean, we’re creating a lively environment for people to enjoy delicious coffee, pastries and food throughout the day. We’re thrilled to be opening in the Colombo Racecourse promenade where we will be part of a community that can share in our culture and is a hub for the neighbourhood to stop in for a coffee, work, or meet with friends.”

The location is spacious, with stunning views of the Racecourse Pavilion and the surrounding greenery. The relaxed ambience along with the furniture finishes has a fine balance between warm and chic. At Busy Bean the dining space has an excellent view of the grounds and allows access to watch matches live.

The café is simple, yet through an interesting medley of design choices, manages to feel intimate and cosy inside. The impeccable creamy white, brown, and green space with pops of greenery and wood make it high on the list of photo-worthy cafés. The venue has been tastefully decorated with panel walls, hanging mood lighting, and splashes of greenery. Many tables are situated around the space, contributing to its co-working atmosphere. They also have a conference room that can fit about 8-10 people; the space can be booked for private meetings.

The cleverly crafted menu features a mixture of old school classics with a smattering of popular favourite dishes, along with irresistible cabinet treats, fresh juices, and smoothies. The menu spans from favourites such as spicy grilled tuna wrap, savoury roast chicken sandwiches, and juicy burgers, to some of the most indulgent cakes and milkshakes. Busy Bean cracks the perfect combo of top-notch coffee, amazing cabinet treats, and a mouth-watering dine-in menu.

Busy Bean’s brewed coffee and speciality drinks are truly special. The coffee is sourced from Aga Coffee; it is locally grown, brewed, and roasted. Janith explained: “Supporting local is a large part of Busy Bean, all our desserts and pastries are outsourced to home bakers. We have a prominent location in Colombo, a lot of talented home bakers struggle to find a location to present their products. We want to give them that opportunity.”

The café focuses on quality, sustainability, and social responsibility, making it poised to be a welcome addition to Colombo’s café culture and the thriving and culturally vibrant community of the city. They currently have four local brands on board: Dessert Bistro, Ashi’s Crafty Cookies, Deiv’s Cake Factory, and Sara’s Granola. One of the many specialties of the café is their pricing; everything is affordably priced while providing top notch service.

Busy Bean will operate every day from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information contact 0112677866.